Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,523 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

