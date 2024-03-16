Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,599 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.20 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

