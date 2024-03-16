Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

