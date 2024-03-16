Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $344,000 Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 710,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $26.12 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.