Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.6 %

WAL opened at $57.99 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

