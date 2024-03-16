William Mariner Greenman Sells 62,315 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERSGet Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $128,368.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cerus Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CERS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus



Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

