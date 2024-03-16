Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $136.84 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.37. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

