11,063 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.