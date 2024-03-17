1,443 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $198.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

