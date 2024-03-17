1,733 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.