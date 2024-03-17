1,864 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.10 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,091.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,055 shares of company stock valued at $50,433,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

