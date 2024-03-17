2,432 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800,685 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

DD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

