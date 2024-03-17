4,550 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.20 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

