517 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

