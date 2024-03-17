813 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $294.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

