A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.76

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $87.60, with a volume of 475879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,138,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.