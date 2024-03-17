A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 388230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Further Reading

