AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.95

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 6342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SKFRY
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB SKF (publ)
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.