AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.95

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 6342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKFRY

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.