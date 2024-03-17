abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.06

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

abrdn Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

