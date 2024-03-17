AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 61,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 30,014 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEON. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,827,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

