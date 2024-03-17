Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.74

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 72262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Aimia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.13.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

