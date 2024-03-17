AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38). Approximately 22,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

AIREA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.20 million, a PE ratio of 983.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

