Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

ALNY stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.