Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. King Wealth grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.61 and a twelve month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

