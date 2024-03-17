American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 134.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $218.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

