Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,791,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $9,096,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

