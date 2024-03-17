Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 585,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

