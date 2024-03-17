Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 120,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,117,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.64 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

