Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 10.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Apple by 9.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 19,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.64 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.34.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.