Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.64 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

