Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Apple Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.64 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.