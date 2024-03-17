Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.64 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

