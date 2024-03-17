Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 279,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 61,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.34. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.64 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

