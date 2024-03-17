Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,435,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,332,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 279,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.64 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

