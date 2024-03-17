Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $82.62 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Apple by 9.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 19,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.64 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

