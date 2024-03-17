Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,955,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $253.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $175.75 and a 1-year high of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,004. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

