Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

