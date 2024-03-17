Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.42

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 221624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

