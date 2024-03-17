Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.69

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 1435966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYA shares. Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

About Aya Gold & Silver

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.06.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.