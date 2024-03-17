Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 111 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,512 shares of company stock worth $5,249,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $190.25 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

