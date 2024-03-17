Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 717 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.19 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.