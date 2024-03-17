Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 291 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

