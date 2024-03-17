Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fortive alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.