Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

