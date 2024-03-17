Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $104,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

