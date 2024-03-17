Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $128,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $274.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.