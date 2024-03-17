Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $164,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $294.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.41.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

