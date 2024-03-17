Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $30,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 528.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

