Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $35,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

