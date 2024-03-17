Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,975 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $305,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,629,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

