Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $61,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after buying an additional 505,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 405.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 124,417 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

